JP Morgan Downgrades Luminar Technologies (BMV:LAZR)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Luminar Technologies (BMV:LAZR) from Overweight to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROBT - First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF holds 7,662K shares representing 52.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares , representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,605K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,718K shares , representing a decrease of 1,464.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 62.33% over the last quarter.

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 701K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 96.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 141.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 647K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZR by 41.19% over the last quarter.

