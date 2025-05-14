JP Morgan Downgrades Krispy Kreme (BMV:DNUT)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Krispy Kreme (BMV:DNUT) from Overweight to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 15,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,338K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 93.89% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 13,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,481K shares , representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 7,265K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,079K shares , representing an increase of 30.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 48.45% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 7,073K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 6,917K shares. No change in the last quarter.

