JP Morgan Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (LSE:0JBU)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Intellia Therapeutics (LSE:0JBU) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JBU is 0.11%, an increase of 29.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.37% to 125,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,536K shares representing 12.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 47.15% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,605K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 38.60% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 3,703K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,175K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 3.97% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,084K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares , representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.