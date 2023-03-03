JP Morgan Downgrades Hormel Foods (HRL)

On March 3, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Hormel Foods from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.75% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hormel Foods is $47.16. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.75% from its latest reported closing price of $41.83.

The projected annual revenue for Hormel Foods is $12,855MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.91.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,966K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 7.82% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 9,400K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,305K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,143K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 5.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,693K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,561K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,166K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,074K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 5.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hormel Foods. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRL is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 255,985K shares. The put/call ratio of HRL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hormel Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the 'Global 2000 World's Best Employers' list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 'The 100 Best Corporate Citizens' list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe.

