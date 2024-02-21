JP Morgan Downgrades Holley (HLLY)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Holley (NYSE:HLLY) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.07% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Holley is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 80.07% from its latest reported closing price of 4.39.

The projected annual revenue for Holley is 809MM, an increase of 22.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLLY is 0.07%, a decrease of 81.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 65,978K shares. The put/call ratio of HLLY is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,523K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,224K shares, representing a decrease of 23.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 30.17% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,610K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 5,000K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 42.62% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,000K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,134K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Holley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Holley Inc. is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform.

