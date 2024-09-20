JP Morgan Downgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (LSE:0J2O)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics (LSE:0J2O) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.06% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is 60.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 48.24 GBX to a high of 75.23 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 69.06% from its latest reported closing price of 35.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is 1,155MM, an increase of 32.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J2O is 0.32%, an increase of 20.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 146,695K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 4,040K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 32.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,027K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 25.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,959K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 26.83% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,717K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 30.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,549K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 5.57% over the last quarter.

