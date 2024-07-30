JP Morgan Downgrades Frontier Group Holdings (MUN:0VN)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Frontier Group Holdings (MUN:0VN) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 395.45% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Group Holdings is 18,13 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13,13 € to a high of 21,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 395.45% from its latest reported closing price of 3,66 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Group Holdings is 4,137MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Group Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VN is 0.45%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 231,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 178,834K shares representing 79.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 7,547K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,661K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 56.84% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,844K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,484K shares , representing a decrease of 116.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 14.32% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 4,414K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares , representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 3,318K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing an increase of 57.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VN by 252.07% over the last quarter.

