JP Morgan Downgrades Five Below (LSE:0IPD)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Five Below (LSE:0IPD) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.06% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Five Below is 109.96 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 69.50 GBX to a high of 233.65 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.06% from its latest reported closing price of 189.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 3,657MM, a decrease of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IPD is 0.26%, an increase of 22.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 68,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,813K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 41.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,173K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing an increase of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,773K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,769K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 9.30% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,752K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,782K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 30.85% over the last quarter.

