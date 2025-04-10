JP Morgan Downgrades Eversource Energy (WBAG:ES)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Eversource Energy (WBAG:ES) from Neutral to Underweight.

There are 1,585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.24%, an increase of 34.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 347,562K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,470K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,885K shares , representing an increase of 27.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 22.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,522K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,359K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,934K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,707K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,918K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,359K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,557K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,040K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 14.56% over the last quarter.

