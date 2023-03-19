JP Morgan Downgrades Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

On March 17, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.79% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emergent Biosolutions is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 163.79% from its latest reported closing price of $8.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emergent Biosolutions is $1,196MM, an increase of 6.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,014K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares, representing an increase of 35.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 25.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,290K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 48.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,127K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing an increase of 53.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 10.99% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,632K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing an increase of 39.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 14.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,352K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emergent Biosolutions. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBS is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.19% to 51,782K shares. The put/call ratio of EBS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Emergent Biosolutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through their specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, the company is dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, Emergent BioSolutions aims to build healthier and safer communities. The company aspires to deliver peace of mind to theis patients and customers so they can focus on what's most important in their lives. In working together, Emergent envisions protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.