JP Morgan Downgrades EchoStar (WBAG:ECHO)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for EchoStar (WBAG:ECHO) from Neutral to Underweight.

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 18.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECHO is 0.22%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 66.88% to 132,105K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,657K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,311K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,166K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

Redwood Capital Management holds 4,470K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,733K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 70.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECHO by 164.41% over the last quarter.

