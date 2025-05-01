JP Morgan Downgrades Eastman Chemical (BIT:1EMN)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Eastman Chemical (BIT:1EMN) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastman Chemical. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EMN is 0.16%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.48% to 129,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,887K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares , representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EMN by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,785K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EMN by 84.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,635K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EMN by 21.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,137K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EMN by 20.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,952K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EMN by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.