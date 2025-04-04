JP Morgan Downgrades Dow (BIT:1DOW)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Dow (BIT:1DOW) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.93% Upside

As of March 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dow is €42.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of €34.98 to a high of €62.21. The average price target represents an increase of 28.93% from its latest reported closing price of €33.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dow is 48,965MM, an increase of 13.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DOW is 0.20%, an increase of 21.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 538,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,012K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,280K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 28.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,950K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,359K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 28.26% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 18,793K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,952K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,266K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,886K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 28.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,044K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 26.35% over the last quarter.

