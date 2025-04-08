JP Morgan Downgrades Dominion Energy (LSE:0IC9)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Dominion Energy (LSE:0IC9) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.96% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dominion Energy is 60.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 52.88 GBX to a high of 71.67 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.96% from its latest reported closing price of 55.29 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Energy is 17,198MM, an increase of 18.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Energy. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IC9 is 0.29%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 815,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 30,961K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,501K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC9 by 84.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,957K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,620K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC9 by 10.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,309K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,622K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC9 by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,613K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,787K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC9 by 15.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,742K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,972K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC9 by 8.74% over the last quarter.

