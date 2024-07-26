JP Morgan Downgrades DexCom (LSE:0A4M)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for DexCom (LSE:0A4M) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4M is 0.44%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 434,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 15,326K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,688K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 68.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,436K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,296K shares , representing a decrease of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,124K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,125K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 10,897K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,059K shares , representing a decrease of 38.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 25.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,716K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,437K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 1.46% over the last quarter.

