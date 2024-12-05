JP Morgan Downgrades Devon Energy (WBAG:DVN)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Devon Energy (WBAG:DVN) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 2,036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.29%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 576,127K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,822K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,969K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 23.05% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 16,687K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,496K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 15.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,401K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,893K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,686K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 59.61% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,260K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,538K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 25.64% over the last quarter.

