JP Morgan Downgrades Dell (DELL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Dell (NYSE:DELL) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dell is $47.69. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.19% from its latest reported closing price of $43.28.

The projected annual revenue for Dell is $93,264MM, a decrease of 8.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.46.

Dell Declares $0.37 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $43.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 8.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=202).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Group One Trading holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 842K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,511K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 207K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 6.65% over the last quarter.

SJVCX - Steward Large Cap Value Fund Class C holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 4.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 220,192K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Dell Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

