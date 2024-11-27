JP Morgan Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (ENXTAM:CCEP)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (ENXTAM:CCEP) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is € 81,22/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 71,67 to a high of € 93,08. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of € 74,10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 19,536MM, an increase of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Maintains 2.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.64%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.32% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.17%, an increase of 26.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 147,995K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 16,492K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,844K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,562K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,015K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 91.35% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,402K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,182K shares , representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 62.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,819K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 75.19% over the last quarter.

