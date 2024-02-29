JP Morgan Downgrades Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE:CWAN) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.76% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is 22.89. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.76% from its latest reported closing price of 19.44.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is 436MM, an increase of 23.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 37.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWAN is 0.36%, a decrease of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.42% to 190,542K shares. The put/call ratio of CWAN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Permira Holdings holds 25,613K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,087K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,255K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,009K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,933K shares, representing an increase of 46.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 68.60% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 7,274K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 6,426K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,377K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

