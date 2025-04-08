JP Morgan Downgrades Chegg (BMV:CHGG)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Chegg (BMV:CHGG) from Neutral to Underweight.

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGG is 0.46%, an increase of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 160,388K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,007K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares , representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 38.67% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,754K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,119K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 2,880K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing an increase of 32.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 5.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,747K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 9.04% over the last quarter.

