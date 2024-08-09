JP Morgan Downgrades Cars.com (LSE:0HTZ)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Cars.com (LSE:0HTZ) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.47% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cars.com is 23.79 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.60 GBX to a high of 28.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.47% from its latest reported closing price of 18.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cars.com is 735MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HTZ is 0.11%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 65,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 4,652K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 17.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,176K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 12.15% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,071K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,154K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 59.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,985K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 17.31% over the last quarter.

