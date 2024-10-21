JP Morgan Downgrades Camping World Holdings (LSE:0HSU)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Camping World Holdings (LSE:0HSU) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.35% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings is 27.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.11 GBX to a high of 36.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.35% from its latest reported closing price of 23.26 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings is 6,953MM, an increase of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HSU is 0.10%, an increase of 16.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.24% to 49,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 5,109K shares representing 11.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 4,344K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares , representing an increase of 44.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,448K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares , representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 29.50% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,171K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 1,914K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HSU by 40.60% over the last quarter.

