JP Morgan Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.68% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 169.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 143.51 GBX to a high of 189.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.68% from its latest reported closing price of 163.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 10,694MM, a decrease of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOT is 0.31%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 132,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,384K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,407K shares , representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,433K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 81.66% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,226K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,091K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,030K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares , representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 85.67% over the last quarter.

