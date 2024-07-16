JP Morgan Downgrades Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:AZUL4)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:AZUL4) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.52% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock is R$18.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of R$12.55 to a high of R$23.72. The average price target represents an increase of 103.52% from its latest reported closing price of R$9.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock is 4,055MM, a decrease of 78.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azul S.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZUL4 is 0.12%, an increase of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 15,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,780K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,689K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL4 by 37.93% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,688K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL4 by 33.68% over the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL4 by 28.32% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 877K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares , representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL4 by 38.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.