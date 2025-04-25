JP Morgan Downgrades Avery Dennison (LSE:0HJR)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Avery Dennison (LSE:0HJR) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is 206.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 168.72 GBX to a high of 244.13 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.71% from its latest reported closing price of 173.66 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is 10,414MM, an increase of 18.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HJR is 0.20%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 91,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,225K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 10.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,529K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,186K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 423.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,175K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,102K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJR by 18.29% over the last quarter.

