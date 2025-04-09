JP Morgan Downgrades American International Group (XTRA:AINN)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for American International Group (XTRA:AINN) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for American International Group is 76,96 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 67,19 € to a high of 90,07 €. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of 69,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 56,515MM, an increase of 109.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,905 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AINN is 0.33%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 705,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 34,891K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,805K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,013K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 23,220K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,781K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 16.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,555K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,419K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 19,411K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,040K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 91.67% over the last quarter.

