JP Morgan Downgrades Altimeter Growth (GRAB)

On February 2, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Altimeter Growth from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.90% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altimeter Growth is $4.28. The forecasts range from a low of $2.93 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.90% from its latest reported closing price of $3.63.

The projected annual revenue for Altimeter Growth is $1,994MM, an increase of 89.36%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.25.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 709,265,250 shares representing 18.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699,175,218 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 1.53% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 142,913,428 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 122,203,232 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,941,766 shares, representing a decrease of 25.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Tremblant Capital Group holds 27,192,608 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,020,847 shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 1.08% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 19,576,533 shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,669,473 shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 57.16% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimeter Growth. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GRAB is 0.8349%, an increase of 4.9560%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 1,759,758K shares.

Grab Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

