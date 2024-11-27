JP Morgan Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 132.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 113.29 GBX to a high of 195.60 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of 111.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 2,743MM, a decrease of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCH is 0.35%, an increase of 11.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.14% to 170,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,366K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,147K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 17.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,306K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,740K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,531K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,509K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,674K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420K shares , representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 62.48% over the last quarter.

