JP Morgan Cazenove Upgrades Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded their outlook for Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.93% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group is $0.40. The forecasts range from a low of $0.39 to a high of $0.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.93% from its latest reported closing price of $594.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 10.96% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA BlackRock VCP Global Multi Asset Portfolio Class 3 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend Extended Term Series Class L holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 427K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBIIX - Polen International Small Company Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 64.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 27.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTO is 0.28%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 154,649K shares.

