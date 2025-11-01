JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates WPP plc - Depositary Receipt (WPP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of WPP plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:WPP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.40% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for WPP plc - Depositary Receipt is $31.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.98 to a high of $44.32. The average price target represents an increase of 63.40% from its latest reported closing price of $18.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WPP plc - Depositary Receipt is 13,764MM, a decrease of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPP is 0.08%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.45% to 29,264K shares. The put/call ratio of WPP is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 10,139K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,721K shares , representing an increase of 33.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 35.14% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 5,800K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 2,634K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 23.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,010K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing a decrease of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 32.02% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 626K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 8.01% over the last quarter.

