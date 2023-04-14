JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates WPP (LSE:WPP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of WPP (LSE:WPP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.59% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WPP is $79.19. The forecasts range from a low of $54.55 to a high of $123.39. The average price target represents a decrease of 91.59% from its latest reported closing price of $942.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WPP is $13,505MM, a decrease of 6.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 284K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Global Risk Allocation-Moderate Portfolio holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 25.79% over the last quarter.

MSTGX - Morningstar Global Income Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 1.38% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL MSCI Global Equity Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 25.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 10.87% over the last quarter.

CRBN - iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPP is 0.28%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 201,762K shares.

See all WPP regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.