JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Workspace Group (LSE:WKP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Workspace Group (LSE:WKP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workspace Group is 587.61. The forecasts range from a low of 418.14 to a high of $875.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of 504.00.

The projected annual revenue for Workspace Group is 147MM, a decrease of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

Workspace Group Maintains 4.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.54%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workspace Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKP is 0.16%, an increase of 33.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 12,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,885K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,810K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKP by 18.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,111K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKP by 6.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 749K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKP by 11.25% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 652K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKP by 12.77% over the last quarter.

