JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Wise (WPLCF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Wise (OTCPK:WPLCF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.96% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wise is $16.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.09 to a high of $21.69. The average price target represents an increase of 57.96% from its latest reported closing price of $10.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wise is 1,341MM, a decrease of 22.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wise. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPLCF is 0.36%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 172,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 40,970K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,791K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPLCF by 12.89% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 31,115K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,330K shares , representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPLCF by 21.81% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,144K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,212K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPLCF by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,097K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,645K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPLCF by 10.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,270K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPLCF by 2.32% over the last quarter.

