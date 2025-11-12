JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Wise plc - Depositary Receipt (WIZEY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Wise plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:WIZEY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.30% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wise plc - Depositary Receipt is $17.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.13 to a high of $21.76. The average price target represents an increase of 56.30% from its latest reported closing price of $10.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wise plc - Depositary Receipt is 1,526MM, a decrease of 11.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wise plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIZEY is 0.00%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIZEY by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIZEY by 1.29% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 91.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIZEY by 880.01% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 89.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIZEY by 665.68% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.