JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Whitbread (WTBCF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Whitbread (OTCPK:WTBCF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.65% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Whitbread is $47.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.01 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.65% from its latest reported closing price of $37.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Whitbread is 2,859MM, a decrease of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitbread. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBCF is 0.11%, an increase of 18.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 22,345K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,602K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,551K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBCF by 7.91% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,812K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBCF by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,585K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBCF by 9.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,150K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBCF by 10.44% over the last quarter.

