JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Whitbread plc - Depositary Receipt (WTBDY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Whitbread plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:WTBDY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Whitbread plc - Depositary Receipt is $11.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.97 to a high of $14.26. The average price target represents an increase of 21.01% from its latest reported closing price of $9.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Whitbread plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,990MM, an increase of 3.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitbread plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBDY is 0.00%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.12% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBDY by 34.65% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares.

