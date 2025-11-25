JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates WH Smith (WHTPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of WH Smith (OTCPK:WHTPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for WH Smith is $19.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.69 to a high of $22.78. The average price target represents an increase of 29.58% from its latest reported closing price of $14.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WH Smith is 1,812MM, a decrease of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in WH Smith. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHTPF is 0.13%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.87% to 24,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 8,973K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,039K shares , representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 66.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 3.25% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 10.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,142K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 0.81% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,011K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTPF by 0.79% over the last quarter.

