JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Vodafone Group Public Limited Company - Depositary Receipt (VOD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:VOD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company - Depositary Receipt is $11.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.95 to a high of $19.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company - Depositary Receipt is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.24%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 227,472K shares. The put/call ratio of VOD is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 27,276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,681K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 4.33% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 26,095K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,867K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,923K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 10,584K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,892K shares , representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,848K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,037K shares , representing a decrease of 47.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 26.72% over the last quarter.

