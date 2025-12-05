JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Vistry Group (BVHMF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Vistry Group (OTCPK:BVHMF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.74% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vistry Group is $8.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.12 to a high of $10.93. The average price target represents a decrease of 45.74% from its latest reported closing price of $16.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vistry Group is 3,587MM, a decrease of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistry Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVHMF is 0.26%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 44,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,404K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,088K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,146K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVHMF by 14.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,651K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVHMF by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,902K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVHMF by 14.69% over the last quarter.

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 2,671K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

