JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Vesuvius (CKSNF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Vesuvius (OTCPK:CKSNF) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vesuvius. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKSNF is 0.09%, an increase of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 25,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,119K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,298K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKSNF by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,793K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKSNF by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,706K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKSNF by 10.20% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,528K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares , representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKSNF by 13.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,385K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKSNF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

