JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TI Fluid Systems is $151.64. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.09% from its latest reported closing price of $102.40.

The projected annual revenue for TI Fluid Systems is $3,459MM, an increase of 5.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in TI Fluid Systems. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIFS is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 16,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,387K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 16.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,359K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 3.25% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,469K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 21.46% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,144K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 21.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,135K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 22.06% over the last quarter.

