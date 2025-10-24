JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates THG (THGPF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of THG (OTCPK:THGPF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.78% Downside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for THG is $0.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.35 to a high of $1.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for THG is 2,614MM, an increase of 54.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in THG. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THGPF is 0.01%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.15% to 41,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,480K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,744K shares , representing a decrease of 34.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THGPF by 16.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,905K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares , representing a decrease of 32.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THGPF by 29.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,197K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THGPF by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,424K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,146K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THGPF by 12.17% over the last quarter.

