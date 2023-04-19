JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Tesco (TSCO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Tesco (TSCO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.84% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesco is $251.97. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $286.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.84% from its latest reported closing price of $273.40.

The projected annual revenue for Tesco is $15,389MM, a decrease of 76.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIDA - JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 0.93% over the last quarter.

ANDNX - AQR International Defensive Style Fund Class N holds 357K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WRAAX - Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 25.96% over the last quarter.

MIMPX - Global Strategist Portfolio Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 4.96% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO is 0.34%, a decrease of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 1,012,124K shares.

