JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt (TSCDY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TSCDY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.16% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt is $17.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $21.35. The average price target represents an increase of 52.16% from its latest reported closing price of $11.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt is 68,674MM, a decrease of 3.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesco PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCDY is 0.17%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.70% to 731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 20.19% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 94K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 61K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 35.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCDY by 24.74% over the last quarter.

