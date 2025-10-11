JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Synthomer (SYYYF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Synthomer (OTCPK:SYYYF) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synthomer. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYYYF is 0.01%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.37% to 5,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,153K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 705K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 588K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 532K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYYYF by 23.29% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 360K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.