JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Standard Chartered is $19.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.06 to a high of $24.20. The average price target represents an increase of 105.14% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Chartered is 18,968MM, a decrease of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Chartered. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCBFF is 0.43%, an increase of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 458,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 84,380K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,283K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCBFF by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,487K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,443K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCBFF by 11.82% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 17,564K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,096K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCBFF by 14.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,086K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,479K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCBFF by 3.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,307K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,254K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCBFF by 18.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

