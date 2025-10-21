JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Standard Chartered PLC - Depositary Receipt (SCBFY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Standard Chartered PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SCBFY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.97% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Standard Chartered PLC - Depositary Receipt is $39.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.27 to a high of $48.63. The average price target represents an increase of 99.97% from its latest reported closing price of $19.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Chartered PLC - Depositary Receipt is 18,968MM, a decrease of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Chartered PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCBFY is 0.37%, an increase of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 154.98% to 316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 190K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 16,713.83% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 78K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 31.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 21.92% over the last quarter.

GSIB - Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 44.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCBFY by 3.40% over the last quarter.

