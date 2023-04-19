JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PPI - AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAN by 4.66% over the last quarter.

CCAPX - CHIRON CAPITAL ALLOCATION FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DBEU - Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing a decrease of 13.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAN by 4.77% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 102,953K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 4,827K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing an increase of 57.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAN by 128.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Chartered. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAN is 0.36%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 492,814K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

