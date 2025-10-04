JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates SSE (SSEZF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for SSE is $28.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.20 to a high of $32.57. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $23.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SSE is 12,331MM, an increase of 21.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSEZF is 0.56%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 165,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,991K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing an increase of 88.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 881.21% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 15,638K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,978K shares , representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,966K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 88.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 822.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,451K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,564K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 0.40% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 8,843K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 78.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 395.30% over the last quarter.

