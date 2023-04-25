JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates SSE (SSE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of SSE (SSE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSE is 2,085.71. The forecasts range from a low of 1,755.38 to a high of $2,471.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.42% from its latest reported closing price of 1,839.00.

The projected annual revenue for SSE is 13,303MM, an increase of 24.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

SSE Maintains 4.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSE is 0.59%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 125,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,283K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,234K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,250K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,955K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 6.61% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,717K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,713K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 0.95% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 5,065K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 4.73% over the last quarter.

